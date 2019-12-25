UP Government Should Probe Deaths Of People In Protests: Mayawati

Mayawati on Tuesday mentioned the Centre ought to allay issues of Muslims over the brand new invoice. (File)

Lucknow:

BSP supremo Mayawati at the moment requested the Uttar Pradesh authorities to conduct a radical probe into the deaths throughout anti-citizenship legislation protests and assist the harmless victims.

“The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones,” Mayawati mentioned in a tweet in Hindi.

Mayawati had on Tuesday mentioned the Centre ought to allay issues of Muslims over the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

“…it will be better if the Centre allays all apprehensions of Muslims on CAA/NRC to their satisfaction,” she had mentioned.

Seventeen individuals are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh in the course of the protests in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation.