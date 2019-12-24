“UP Government Taking No Steps For Women’s Safety”: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi attacked the UP authorities on Tuesday.

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath authorities for not taking any step for security of ladies regardless of a whole lot of horrible incidents have come to gentle within the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, she stated the Chief Minister and his ministers ought to really feel ashamed.

“See the situation in Uttar Pradesh. Despite hundreds of terrible incidents, there is no movement from the government on the issue of women safety. The Chief Minister and ministers of Uttar Pradesh should be ashamed. What are they waiting for? You are not able to give justice to the women in the state,” she stated.

Her remarks got here in response to a chunk of reports the place a minor, who was raped,and her dad and mom consumed poison exterior the workplace of Senior Superintendent of Police in Varanasi.