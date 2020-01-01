UP JEE 2020: UP Polytechnic's application process from today

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2020 The method goes to begin on 1 January 2020. This examination can be performed offline and on-line. Nonetheless, the appliance for this examination can solely be carried out on-line (Jeecup.nic.in).

Full details about the examination may be learn within the official notification. 26 On April 2020, offline examination can be performed in all districts of UP. Morning 9: 30 to midday 12: 30 until Group A (Engineering, Know-how Diploma course examination can be performed.

There afternoon 2: 30 from midday to five: 30 pm Group E1 and Group E2 examination (Diploma in Pharmacy) Can be held. Likewise 27 on April 2020 9 am 30 to midday 931 : 30 Until the Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I examination can be performed. At midday 2: 30 from midday to five: 30 until 1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, Group Okay K8 examination (lateral entry in Engineering / Tech course) can be performed.

Final 12 months, the examination was performed in UPJEE at 931 facilities and it included four, 36, 715 candidates. Had occurred.

After passing the UP Polytechnic Examination 2019, candidates will get admission in diploma programs of varied technical institutes of UP. After the result’s declared, the web counseling course of will begin. During which establishments can be allotted.