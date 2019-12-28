UP Madrasa Board Examination in February, to include 1.85 lakh candidates

This time in Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board annual examinations 1. 85 Lakh candidates will take part. The examinations can be held in February 2020. In keeping with the board, the final date to fill the shape for the annual examinations has expired. Until date, a complete of 1. 85 lakh candidates have stuffed the examination type. Final yr 2. 05 lakh candidates had stuffed the shape however only one. 65 lakhs have been sitting within the examination. This time much less candidates have stuffed the examination type however the board believes that the drop outs can be much less.

