UP Man Kills Brother For Suspected Affair With Wife, Arrested: Police

Anuj and Kallu Singh have been arrested on Thursday. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

A person and an confederate have been arrested for allegedly capturing useless his 25-year-old brother suspecting a bootleg relationship together with his spouse in Uttar Pradesh”s Muzaffarnagar district, police stated.

Anuj and his brother-in-law Kallu Singh have been arrested on Thursday within the case of Rajiv’s demise in Kitas village, Ratanpuri station home officer MP Singh stated.

On January four, Anuj had lodged a grievance after Rajiv’s demise and a case was registered in opposition to unidentified individuals, he stated.

It was discovered throughout investigation that Anuj and Kallu Singh have been concerned within the homicide, the SHO stated.

The duo confessed to have dedicated the crime suspecting a bootleg relationship between Rajiv and Anuj’s spouse.

A pistol that was allegeldy used within the killing has additionally been recovered, the officer added.