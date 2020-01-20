UP metro rail recruitment exam to be held in 15 cities of UP today

Recruitment of assorted posts of Lucknow Metro examinations 20 January Will begin from The examination might be performed in three shifts in 15 cities of the state. There might be written examination of Junior Engineer, Civil, Sign and Telecom, Civil from two o'clock within the morning and Assistant Supervisor, Human Useful resource and Junior Engineer, Sign and Telecom from 4 o'clock within the afternoon.

Along with Lucknow, the examination might be held in Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Better Noida, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Jhansi, Moradabad, Kanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi. Officers of Lucknow Metro Rail Company stated that each one preparations concerning the examination have been accomplished.

