UP Minister Skips Homes Of 2 Muslim Men Killed In Violence, Denies Bias

Kapil Dev Agarwal was requested why he skipped the households of the 2 Muslim males in Bijnor

Bijnor:

An Uttar Pradesh minister who was visiting Bijnor district to satisfy with these affected by final Friday’s violence throughout protests in opposition to the citizenship regulation has stirred controversy after he refused to satisfy with the households of the 2 Muslim males who died within the violence.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal went to satisfy with the household of Om Raj Saini who was injured within the violence that passed off within the district’s Nehtaur. The 2 deaths additionally occurred in the identical space within the western Uttar Pradesh city.

At a press convention in Bijnor after his assembly with Mr Saini’s household, Mr Agarwal was requested why he skipped the households of the 2 Muslim males.

“The federal government says ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas (Collectively, growth for all)’. In Nehtaur, you went to the house of Om Raj Saini. Priyanka Gandhi additionally visited his household, however then she additionally went to the opposite two households the place folks have died, one from a police bullet. How will ‘sabka saath sabka vikaas‘ occur like this?” a reporter requested the minister.

However the minister refused to simply accept any allegations of discrimination, saying, “Why should I go to the homes of rioters. Listen to me. Those who are rioting and want to inflame passions, how are they part of society. Why should I go there? This is not about Hindu-Muslim. Why should I go to rioters?”

Om Raj’s household maintains he was not a part of any mob and that he was coming back from the fields when he was shot at, allegedly with an unlawful weapon of a rioter.

The lads who died in the identical city throughout Friday’s violence are 20-year-old Suleman , an IAS aspirant and 25-year-old Anas. After preliminary denials, the native police admitted to HEARALPUBLICIST that Suleman died from a police bullet and that he was among the many alleged rioters who opened hearth at a cop from a country-made gun and that he was shot at in self defence.

Suleman ‘s household denies this and says he had nothing to do with the protests.