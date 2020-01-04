UP Police 49000 Constable Recruitment 2019: Phase III admit card and list released

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police The Recruitment and Promotion Board has known as 28581 candidates for the Part III Bodily Effectivity Check (PET). The admit playing cards of those candidates have been issued on uppbpb.gov.in. Together with this, the data of the examination heart checklist and examination date has additionally been uploaded on the web site of the board. Candidates can obtain the admit card by coming into the registration quantity and their beginning date from the hyperlink given on the web site of the board. It’s price mentioning that for a while, PET spherical (Bodily Effectivity Check) has been happening for the move candidates in DV (Doc Verification) and PST (Bodily Customary Check).

In view of the whole variety of vacancies out of the candidates discovered profitable within the written examination by the Board, 2.5 occasions extra on the premise of advantage i.e. 1, 23, 921 Candidates have been known as for examination of data and bodily normal check. Out of whole 49568 posts, 31360 posts are constable in Civil Police and 18208 posts are of constable in PAC. Whole 49568 emptiness to be crammed

Aside from the admit card, the board has additionally launched the DV PST re-schedule program for the absent candidates.