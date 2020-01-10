UP Police Constable 49000 Recruitment 2019: New schedule of postponed PET released

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police The Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB- UPPBPB) has rescheduled the schedule of Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (UP Police PET) postponed as a result of rain. PET of 1000 candidates of PET Middle of eighth Corps PAC 10 January, 2020 As a substitute of now 13 shall be on January, 2020. The place will stay the identical. Whereas 26 PET of the 1000 candidates of the ninth Corps PAC, Gorakhpur PET Middle 921 January, 1000 as a substitute of 13 January, 2020 The Reserve Police Strains shall be in Ayodhya. New admit playing cards haven’t been issued to the candidates. Solely the outdated admit card shall be legitimate.

It’s value mentioning that for a while, PET spherical (Bodily Effectivity Take a look at) of candidates handed in DV (Doc Verification) and PST (Bodily Customary Take a look at) has been occurring.

In view of the full variety of vacancies of the candidates discovered profitable within the written examination by the Board, 2.5 instances extra i.e. 1, 23, 921 Candidates have been known as for examination of information and bodily customary examination.

Of the full 49568 posts, 31360 posts are constable in Civil Police and 18208 posts are of constable in PAC. Whole 49568 emptiness to be stuffed