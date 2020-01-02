UP Police Constable 49000 Recruitment 2019: Sangeeta went to the bathroom, Babita came back, revealed the poll

UP Police Constable PST PET 2019: A pretend feminine candidate was caught on Wednesday throughout the race course of in UP Police constable recruitment in UP PAC VI Meerut. She got here to race instead of her buddy. Seeing the seal on the hand, the recruiting officer got here in can and was caught. The Pallavapuram police registered a case and arrested him. 49 Meerut can be a middle of ongoing police recruitment course of for thousand posts. The Maptaul course of police line and the race course of are underway on the Sixth Corps PAC Campus. In line with race officer CO Sanjeev Deshwal, for the final two days, he was getting details about tried housebreaking. Subsequently, they’d ready some particular seals. Which means, on daily basis and each batch, totally different seals have been being placed on the arms of the candidates in order that the mess couldn’t be disturbed.

Revenge candidate on the pretext of going to the lavatory

CO stated, on Wednesday, candidate Sangeeta Sharma daughter Manohar Lal Sharma got here from Shamsham Nagar in Jewar for the primary batch. After the band was tied on the leg and stamped on the arm, different candidates together with Sangeeta Sharma have been seated close to the bottom to race. In the meantime, on the pretext of going to the lavatory, Sangeeta bought up from there and left. He tied his band to Babita's leg. Babita got here and sat amongst these candidates. Earlier than beginning the race, the recruiting officers checked the seal on the hand of all the feminine candidates. Throughout this time the seal of 1 candidate was not discovered. The fakewara opened when he was investigated.

UP Police Recruitment: Thumb Impression, Size and Signature Match Revealed

CO Sanjeev Deshwal stated that the pretend candidate is Babita daughter Teeka Saini. She can be a resident of Mohalla Holi Chowk in Jewar. Babita and Sangeeta are mates. That's why she got here to Meerut to run instead of Sangeeta. On info, police reached Pallavapuram police station and took Babita into custody. Bodily effectivity check inspector Chandraprakash Katheria has filed a fraud case at Pallavapuram police station.