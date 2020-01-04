UP Police Constable 49000 Recruitment 2019: Two Munna Bhai Arrests to run in PET

On the instruction of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board within the Bodily Effectivity Examination happening in Police Traces campus Police arrested two accused who got here for working on Friday. The arrested accused had been taking the examination as a substitute of one other. Police has registered a case in opposition to 4 together with TCF Firm on this case. The staff, fashioned on the course of SSP Ashish Tiwari, has achieved this feat.

The Police Workplace mentioned on Friday that success has been achieved in arresting two Munnabhais who got here to run rather than the second candidate within the bodily examination race. Each the accused, Sandeep Yadav and Prince Yadav, are residents of Gorakhpur. He mentioned that accused Sandeep Kumar Yadav had joined the race rather than candidate Abhay Nandan Tripathi. Whereas the second accused appeared in the primary examination (written) rather than candidate Prince Kumar Yadav.

He mentioned case was registered in opposition to the accused of Prince Kumar Yadav, Sandeep Kumar Yadav, Abhyandan Tripathi and TCS Firm personnel within the metropolis Kotwali on fees of dishonest and conspiracy in Nagar Kotwali on Inspector Ramasare Yadav, member of Bodily Effectivity Examination Crew. has gone.

Police workplace knowledgeable case has been registered in opposition to TCS firm together with Prince, Sandeep and Abhayanandan, accused on this case. Sub-inspector Abhishek Singh, sub-inspector Diwakar, constables Ajit Yadav and Janardan Kushwaha had been concerned within the arrest of the accused.