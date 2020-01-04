UP Police Constable DV PST 2019: Rescheduled date released

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPP) schedules rescheduled dates for lacking candidates in UP Police Constable 49000 recruitment for data scrutiny (DV) and bodily customary take a look at (PST) (UP Police DV PST RE-SCHEDULED Dates) has been launched. Candidates can verify their DV middle and DV date by visiting http://uppbpb.gov.in. The registration quantity, roll quantity, identify, father's identify are given in full within the listing.

Aside from this, UPIPBPB has known as 28581 candidates for Section III Bodily Effectivity Check (PET). The admit playing cards of those candidates have been issued on uppbpb.gov.in. Together with this, the knowledge of the examination middle listing and examination date has additionally been uploaded on the web site of the board. Candidates can obtain the admit card by getting into the registration quantity and their start date from the hyperlink given on the web site of the board. It’s price mentioning that for a while, PET spherical (Bodily Effectivity Check) has been happening for the go candidates in DV (Doc Verification) and PST (Bodily Customary Check).

In view of the entire variety of vacancies out of the candidates discovered profitable within the written examination by the Board, 2.5 instances extra i.e. 1, 23,

on the idea of benefit. Candidates have been known as for examination of data and bodily customary take a look at. Out of whole 49568 posts, 31360 posts are constable in Civil Police and 18208 posts are of constable in PAC. Complete 49568 emptiness to be stuffed