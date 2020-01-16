UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Candidate said before the race – My hand got the seal erased, then a big reveal

In the course of the UP Police recruitment course of, PAC VI Vahini of a Munnabhai and examination firm in Meerut Two workers have been arrested. It’s alleged that the candidate acquired a written examination in his place. On Wednesday, the candidate got here for bodily examination and was caught. Two workers of the corporate conducting the examination have additionally been arrested for serving to the accused candidate.

UP Police Reserve Recruitment course of is occurring in Meerut VI Corps PAC. Underneath this, bodily examination of the candidates was being performed on Wednesday. In the meantime, attributable to non-biometric matching and picture separation, Sajid, a resident of Muzaffarnagar's Shernagar police station, was caught by the recruitment officers. Sajid's interrogation revealed that he had contact with the recruiting solver gang. This gang known as him from Bihar and sat a solver to check him. Sajid revealed that he had a bodily examination on Wednesday. On this state of affairs, the identical solver was despatched, who was given the check and his biometric was secured. The solver made the entry to the PAC duct and made it biometric. After this, he was despatched in by the Solver Gang and instructed that he can now run. Vikas and Anshul, two workers of the corporate that performed the examination together with Sajid, have additionally been arrested.

Two workers of the corporate additionally arrested

Two corporations are wanting into the UP Police recruitment. TCL i.e. Tata Consultancy Ltd offers with the dealing with of biometric and importing paperwork. The job of the second firm Timing and Expertise is for the candidates to tie the chip for the race, take readings and add the information. Sajid revealed that the gang additionally consists of Vikas and Anshul, two workers of the Timing and Expertise Firm. Each are residents of Bhainsi village of Mawana. 2. 50 The matter was fastened in lakh rupees and 1. 50 lakh rupees got. Sajid instructed that each these workers had come inside with him on the bike and guaranteed that the race could be stopped with none hindrance. The police have additionally arrested each of them and handed them over to the crime department.

Munnabhai was caught like this

Throughout biometric testing, the candidate's hand is stamped if the match is discovered to be appropriate. Additionally, the photographs are additionally saved on the pc. The candidate is checked the seal earlier than the race. The seal was additionally checked on Sajid's hand, however it was not discovered. Sajid pretends that the seal has been erased. This was suspected and the recruiting authorities known as Sajid to do biometric matching once more. This time biometric was additionally not discovered and the picture taken throughout the morning biometric additionally didn’t match. Sajid was caught in such a state of affairs.