UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: DV PST program postponed, this is new date

up police constable dv pst dates: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has recruited troopers. The method of examination of the data and bodily commonplace examination on Friday has been postponed. This course of will now be edited on January 5. This course of is happening underneath direct recruitment 2018 to the posts of constable in civilian police and PAC.

This data was given by the Extra Secretary of the Recruitment Board. The investigation course of to be held on Friday was on 25 th day (d – 25), which is now on 32 th day (d – 32) will probably be on January 5. Earlier, the board had additionally postponed the method of examination of bodily data and bodily commonplace examination to be held on 19 December.

Extra Secretary acknowledged that no separate admit card is being issued to the candidates for the rescheduled date. Beforehand issued admit playing cards will probably be legitimate. The involved candidates have been requested to verify the data on the subsequent dates and attain the designated examination heart for bodily commonplace examination.