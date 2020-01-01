UP Police Officer Arrested For Stealing Subordinate’s Car

The Sub Inspector stole the automotive of a constable from the police traces.

Moradabad:

Police have arrested a Sub Inspector for allegedly stealing a automotive that belonged to a constable in Moradabad on Tuesday.

The accused is recognized as Sachin Dayal who’s already below suspension in a earlier case pertaining to an argument along with his senior officers.

“He is already under suspension. He stole the car of a constable from the police lines. However, when he was stopped by the police ahead he met an accident in haste. He is now arrested and the case has been registered,” stated the senior official.

“I am disturbed and under depression. People under depression do such type of things,” stated the accused.

Additional, an investigation is underway.