UP Police Recruitment 2019: PET admit card and list of candidates released on 23 and 24 January

up police constable recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has launched the Reserve Civil Police A contemporary discover has been issued concerning direct recruitment – October – 2018 to the posts of Regional Armed Constabulary. The board on Wednesday launched the record of 141 candidates whose Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET) 23 January and 49568 is on January. These candidates can go to uppbpb.gov.in and obtain their admit card. You’ll be able to examine the deal with and time of your PET heart within the admit card.

See right here hyperlink of record of candidates

Admit Card Hyperlink

is the overall 49568 emptiness. Of the overall 49568 posts, 31360 posts are constable in Civil Police and 18208 posts are of constable in PAC. Whole 49568 emptiness to be stuffed. That is the recruitment course of for this.