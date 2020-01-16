UP Police Recruitment: The employees of the company have made a dent in the recruitment, again revealed the connection of Solver Gang of Bihar

The Solver gang of Bihar is as soon as once more uncovered within the UP Police Recruitment Examination. Within the police recruitment course of, solely the staff of the corporate, who got the accountability to run and preserve data, have made a dent within the recruitment. The workers of this firm, along with the Solver Gang of Bihar, collected a big amount of cash from the candidate named Sajid. Police has additionally arrested each the accused staff, together with Munnabhai. The names of three different individuals have additionally been revealed. Police is now looking out for Bihar's Solver Gang, the test-taking accused and three others whose names have surfaced.

Solver gang is lively in UP Police recruitment. This gang is making the victims a sufferer by constantly burglarizing. To this point, eight individuals have been arrested in whole. Earlier, the candidates who had been caught in pretend circumstances in Meerut Police Line and PAC Vahini had informed in regards to the solver of Bihar within the inquiry. The gang takes cash from the candidates and units a solver of their place. There was a steady scuffle on this case, so this gang now additionally joined the staff of the examination firm.

After the arrest of candidate Sajid within the PAC VI duct, it was revealed that the staff of the corporate engaged within the examination system had been concerned within the gang. Two accused Vikas and Anshul have been arrested by the police. He took an quantity of Rs. 1. 50 lakh from Sajid and warranted to move. Police are looking for out how these firm staff got here in touch with the Solver gang of Bihar and who’re concerned within the gang.

CO was not choosing up the decision

As quickly because the police caught Sajid, each the corporate's staff Vikas and Anshul escaped. Recruitment officer CO Sanjeev Deshwal additionally known as each staff after their names surfaced, however the name was not acquired. After this, a name was comprised of an officer of the corporate. Each of them might be caught after a lot effort.

WhatsApp chat additionally secured

Police investigated Sajid's cell WhatsApp chat. WhatsApp chats completed by Vikas and Anshul have been discovered by the police. Messages have been acquired, during which full accountability is being taken to move Sajid. A message has been acquired saying that their id is updated and there can be no downside. Sajid has additionally acquired talks from three different youths.

Three others additionally be part of the gang

After a lot scrutiny by the police, it has come to know that three different individuals had been additionally concerned in the entire case. Irshad, Monu and Ankur Gurjar met Sajid with Vikas and Anshul. Police is now investigating these three. The cell numbers of all these are additionally now closed.

