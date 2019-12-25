UP Police Release Videos, Photographs Of Protesters Shooting At Cops

In one of many movies, a masked man will be seen strolling round brandishing a gun.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a sequence of images and movies exhibiting two males firing at cops throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act that rocked Meerut city final Friday. In one of many movies, a masked man in a blue jacket may very well be seen strolling round with a gun.

Police stated this was the type of assaults they confronted from violent mobs between December 19 and 21, forcing them to retaliate. Whereas 15 individuals died throughout the state throughout clashes over the previous week, Meerut registered the very best variety of deaths at six.

Though most of the our bodies bore gunshot wounds, the state police insisted that they didn’t shoot something apart from plastic pellets and rubber bullets. They’ve owned as much as opening fireplace solely at Bijnore, the place a 20-year-old civil providers aspirant died. Stories additionally emerged of police cracking down on areas throughout the state the place violence had damaged out, allegedly indulging in vandalism, destruction of property and even assault.

Uttar Pradesh police stated they’d no choice however to retaliate in opposition to violent protesters.

Nonetheless, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma claimed that the police additionally suffered heavy losses. “As many as 288 policemen were injured in violence that erupted across 21 districts. Sixty-two of them suffered firearm injuries,” he stated at a press convention held over the weekend.

Mr Sharma additionally stated that the police have recovered 500 cartridges of prohibited bores from locations the place violence broke out.

Earlier at present, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the destruction of public property throughout violent agitations in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and requested protesters to introspect if their actions have been “good or not”.

“I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to the future generation,” he stated on the basis stone-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Lucknow.

PM Modi additionally praised the Uttar Pradesh police for doing a “good job” in placing down protests.

The Citizenship Modification Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.