UP Police Say 57 Cops Had Bullet Injuries In Clashes. But Only One Found

Uttar Pradesh police had earlier launched a video of protesters taking pictures at them.

Lucknow:

As many as 21 individuals have been killed in violent protests that broke out in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act in Uttar Pradesh final month. Whereas lots of them died of bullet accidents, the state police have owned as much as firing in only one occasion within the western district of Bijnor.

Nonetheless, the police — which have been accused of countering the protests with extreme pressure and high-handedness — say that they have been beneath hearth too. The Uttar Pradesh authorities claims that about 300 police personnel have been injured, of whom 57 suffered bullet accidents. However when requested for particulars of the policemen with gunshot wounds, the police high brass did not appear as forthcoming.

One of many few policemen HEARALPUBLICIST managed to hint was Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil, who nonetheless walks round with a bandaged foot. When approached, he confirmed of what seems to be a bullet wound. “I was with my team at Meenakshi Chowk on December 20 when I was hit. I couldn’t understand what happened at the time, only that I was bleeding a lot,” he mentioned.

Whereas Uttar Pradesh police didn’t conduct a separate investigation into Mr Antil’s taking pictures, they’ve filed a case of tried homicide in opposition to greater than 200 protesters. A protester was additionally killed in Muzaffarnagar that day, allegedly in police firing.

Nonetheless, barring this occasion, makes an attempt to get particulars of policemen with bullet accidents has proved difficult. PV Rama Sastry, a high police officer within the state, mentioned they’ve an inventory of everyone with bullet accidents however instructed that HEARALPUBLICIST get in contact with district-level law enforcement officials for the knowledge. When HEARALPUBLICIST contacted the police chiefs of a few of Uttar Pradesh’s worst-hit districts, they supplied the variety of these injured however little else.

Whereas Meerut police chief Ajay Sahni mentioned “six personnel were hit by stones and two Rapid Action Force personnel suffered firearm injuries”, Bijnor Extra Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava claimed that eight of the district’s 21 injured personnel bore bullet wounds. Sambhal police chief Yamuna Prasad mentioned over 15 police personnel have been injured, 9 of whom have been shot at.

None of this data, nevertheless, had any particulars to go together with it.

It was simpler to search out officers with accidents induced attributable to stone pelting. A picture despatched by Muzaffarnagar transport official Rajeev Kumar Bansal confirmed accidents on his head and fingers. “We were just standing there when the mob began throwing stones. I had to get six stitches,” he mentioned.

Kanpur Sub Inspector Prabal Pratap mentioned he was hit on the pinnacle with a stone through the protests. “I was deployed in a sensitive area .The mob threw stones at us,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

To counter movies exhibiting cops firing at protesters, the Uttar Pradesh police launched a collection of pictures and movies exhibiting two males – one among them carrying a blue jacket – firing at them in Meerut late final month. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma additionally claimed that police have recovered over 500 cartridges of prohibited bores from locations the place violence broke out.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the Structure.