UP PSC: No proposal to reduce age limit and cut opportunity

To scale back the age restrict in aggressive examinations of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee and alternative in PCS Examination Neither the Fee has determined to make any obligation nor any proposal on this regard is into consideration for choice. Fee Secretary Jagdish mentioned this to the delegation of competing college students on Monday.

To scale back the age restrict from 40 to 32 years on the strains of Union Public Service Fee and 4 in PCS Tons of of contestants, agitated by the information of constraining the event, arrived on the fee workplace on Monday to protest. Throughout this time, the Secretary of the Fee Jagdish referred to as the delegation of competing college students and held talks with them. The delegation included Sandeep Singh, Alok Singh, Vivek Upadhyay, Pratibha and Pankaj Singh related to Uttar Pradesh Aggressive College students Discussion board. The secretary had instructed the contestants assertion can be made about this within the media. In a phone dialog with 'Hindustan' within the night, Secretary Jagdish mentioned that the contestants had come for talks. They’ve been instructed that no proposal to scale back the age restrict and compel alternative in PCS is into consideration for choice within the Fee.

The protest was accomplished in a peaceable method, maintaining it away from politics. It was undoubtedly that the contestants had of their palms the placards with slogans written in opposition to the Fee President and the federal government. Disgrace on these narratives, Prabhat Kumar, anti-student authorities is not going to work, there are contestants, not labs and so forth. Slogans had been written. Some individuals from political events additionally reached the protest, which the contestants politely faraway from there.