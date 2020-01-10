UP PSC: RO-ARO type test to be held on January 18 in four shifts

Public Service Fee has introduced the schedule of Sort Check for Evaluate Officer, Assistant Evaluate Officer Examination 2017 (RO-ARO). The sort check 18 will happen in Prayagraj on January. For this 817 candidates have been discovered to be eligible. For the primary time the sort check might be on a pc relatively than a typewriter.

Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra instructed that sort check 9 of candidates from roll quantity 000862 to 143990 From 10. 30 might be until pm whereas Sort check of candidates from to 270847 11. 30 might be from one o'clock. Sort check of candidates from roll quantity 270886 to 394957 2 to three. 30 Sort check of candidates from 395697 to 532228 four. Performed from 30 to six PM Will go.

The Controller of Examinations said that the record of candidates who’ve been discovered eligible for pc sort check has been uploaded on the web site of the Fee. Candidates can obtain the admit card and essential directions for the sort check from the Fee's web site. Candidates should attain the designated middle on time with two pictures and ID proof.