UP Public Service Commission: JE's final result announced after six years

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee has performed the Mixed Below Engineer (JE) Examination 2013 has began declaring outcomes. Its recruitment course of began in December 2013. The ultimate results of JE Mechanical Engineer was introduced on Friday, six years after the method started. Outcomes of JE Civil and Agriculture are but to come back.

This recruitment contains 2574 posts. For this, written examination 22 and 23 It was on Could 2016 that the 13745 candidates attended. The results of the 611 posts of JE Mechanical Engineering was declared on Friday. 611 In 606 posts have been normal choice and 5 posts have been of particular choice. , On whom the disabled needed to be chosen. 606 Relative to the posts 1353 have been referred to as for interview whereas particular Solely three candidates have been referred to as within the interview, relative to the 5 phrases of choice. Interview 31 from October 15 Passed off till November 2019. Choice has been made for all 606 posts of normal choice whereas for just one out of three interviewing for 5 posts of particular choice. May solely be chosen.

Two reserved class candidates in high three

Secretary Jagdish mentioned that the outcomes may be seen on the Fee's web site. Within the seniority listing Ankur Ranjan has bought the primary place whereas Abhishek Mishra has bought the second place and Jitendra Kumar has bought the third place. The particular factor is that Ankur, who bought the primary place, belongs to SC class and he has been chosen on the unreserved submit, whereas Jitendra, who bought the third place, is an OBC candidate, he has additionally been chosen towards the unreserved submit. Amongst ladies, Sukriti Yadav has secured the primary place, who belongs to the OBC class however she has additionally been chosen within the unreserved submit.

Show a number of instances for outcomes

The Fee wrote on October 606 three years after the written examination 16 The results of the examination was declared. Throughout this time, the examinees made a number of demonstrations in entrance of the Fee workplace to declare the outcomes and sat on starvation, even after giving written assurance twice, the Fee couldn’t declare the outcome. After Dr. Prabhat Kumar turned the president, the outcome might be declared. Candidates have been profitable for 2674 posts within the written examination 2674. The ultimate results of JE Agriculture and Civil is but to come back. JE Agriculture has been interviewed in November and December. The interview for JE Civil ended on 9 January. The result’s anticipated to be launched quickly.

