UP Teen Rape Survivor, Parents Attempt Suicide At Varanasi Police Station

Police mentioned the case was registered round one month in the past.

Varanasi:

A 17-year-old woman and her dad and mom consumed poison outdoors a senior policeman’s workplace in Varanasi, accusing the police of inaction after she was allegedly gang-raped, officers mentioned on Tuesday.

They’re present process therapy on the BHU Hospital after their well being situation deteriorated, the household sources mentioned.

The minor and her dad and mom consumed poison on Monday and left a suicide be aware accusing the authorities of not appearing sternly on her criticism, they mentioned.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary confirmed the incident. He mentioned all three have been taken to a close-by authorities hospital and later referred to BHU Trauma centre, the place they’re present process therapy.

The police officer rejected allegations of police inaction within the case. He mentioned two accused have been despatched to jail whereas efforts are on to arrest the third one. He mentioned some individuals had apparently instigated the sufferer and her dad and mom to devour poison to “sensationalise” the difficulty.

The officer mentioned the matter is being probed from all angles. He met the woman and her dad and mom on the hospital and mentioned the precedence right now is to supply them correct therapy in order that they recuperate quickly.