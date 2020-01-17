Up, up and wahey! Gymnast manages to leap on to mats piled higher than himself in extraordinary feat

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

That is the unimaginable second an formidable gymnast managed to leap onto mats piled increased than himself.

Jadon Roberson, 17, proved at his gymnasium in Santa Clarita, California, that he actually is head and shoulders above his competitors.

The hopeful future Olympian demonstrated his athletic capability at 9 completely different mat heights which surpassed his 5ft 9ins stature.

Jadon Roberson, 17, began the problem with a low-level mat (left). He then tackled the identical mat piled on high of a bigger one at his gymnasium in Santa Clarita, California (proper)

Footage reveals Jadon bounce onto a mat just a few inches excessive earlier than tackling mats at hip top and one other simply above his shoulders.

The video then reveals Jadon tackle the second highest mat top inflicting him to look gobsmacked at his personal capability.

Within the closing problem, Jadon stands subsequent to the mats, that are piled at 5ft 11ins, as he demonstrates that he’s unable to see over them.

Jadon takes a run as much as a bigger mat which measured above his hips (left). The hopeful future Olympian effortlessly tackled a fair increased mat (proper)

Jadon seems round the place he seems gobsmacked after surpassing the second-largest top (left). In his closing feat, Jadon places his all into leaping on the 5ft 11ins mats (proper)

Jadon takes a run as much as the mats earlier than launching himself off the bottom and touchdown with two ft on the highest.

His teacher throws his arms within the air on the big achievement as Jadon leaps off the mats and hugs his mates following his triumph.

Jadon, who practises gymnastics 4 hours a day, six days every week stated: ‘I felt wonderful once I accomplished the jumps. I stunned myself on the final two makes an attempt.’