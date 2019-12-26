UP vs Madhya Pradesh Cops Over Vandalism Video Fact Check On Twitter

On December 20, curfew was imposed in a number of components of Madhya Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday tweeted to make clear that the uniformed personnel seen smashing autos in a viral video weren’t from UP and the incident occurred in Jabalpur, prompting a pointy response from their Madhya Pradesh counterparts.

21 individuals have died in Uttar Pradesh in violent protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act. Agitation was additionally held in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, however no report of any dying has emerged from the state as of now.

“The incident shown in the video is not related to UP police, this video was recorded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh,” UP police tweeted.

वीडियो में दिखाई जा रही घटना @UPPolice से संबंधित नहीं है, यह जबलपुर मध्य प्रदेश का वीडियो है।#UPPAgainstFakeNewspic.twitter.com/7GBEYkTw2W — UPPOLICE FACT CHECK (@UPPViralCheck) December 25, 2019

In its reply, Jabalpur police chief Amit Singh informed HEARALPUBLICIST that stern motion could be taken towards erring personnel if the video is discovered to be true. He, nonetheless, took exception to the UP police mentioning Madhya Pradesh within the tweet.

“Even if one cop is in the wrong, we’ll act against that cop. An investigation team headed by an assistant superintendent of police has been constituted to probe the entire matter related to the video tweeted by the UP Police. The probe team will first ascertain the authenticity of the video. No one has come to us so far with any complaint about damage to private property by the police; if anyone comes with a complaint we’ll probe it in detail and take stern legal action,” he mentioned.

“I can’t understand why the video was tweeted with a Jabalpur focus. Instead of tweeting the video with the focus that it relates to Jabalpur, the UP police could have simply stated that the video doesn’t relate to UP. Be it UP, MP or anywhere else, the priority of cops is to establish peace, which we successfully did after the violence by anti-NRC and CAA protesters on December 20,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Dwelling Minister Bala Bachchan mentioned he would be capable to remark solely after verifying the details.

The BJP, in the meantime, has questioned the Madhya Pradesh authorities over the video. “Since UP police has tweeted the video, the Kamal Nath government should clear the air, as till now videos have been going viral over social media to portray cops in BJP-ruled states as villains; to endorse a false narrative that the BJP-ruled state are failing to control violence,” state BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari mentioned.

On December 20, curfew was imposed in Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal areas of Jabalpur metropolis after stones had been thrown at police throughout an anti-CAA protest.

There have been nationwide protests towards the Citizenship legislation, which for the primary time makes faith take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.