UP Woman Alleged Gang-Raped By Husband’s Friends

Bareilly:

A case has been filed towards 4 males in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly metropolis for allegedly raping their good friend’s spouse. The lady filed a criticism towards them on Sunday, two days after she was allegedly raped, police stated.

In her criticism, the lady stated that the 4 accused, who’re her neighbours, got here to her home when she was alone and took turns at raping her at gunpoint.

They then tried to slit her throat however she managed to flee and raised an alarm after which the 4 left. Earlier than leaving, they threatened her and requested her to not strategy police.

On Sunday, the lady met senior police officer RK Bhartiya and made an official criticism. Bhartiya ordered the SHO of Sirouli police station, Sanjay Garg, to research the incident and file a primary data report.

The lady’s husband is presently lodged within the Moradabad District Jail after he was caught with 1 kg of cannabis.

In her criticism, the lady has alleged that one of many accused had plotted towards her husband and acquired him arrested in a medicine smuggling case.

“We have filed an FIR under IPC section 376 D (gang rape), 452 (house trespass with intent to hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the four accused. We have sent the woman for a medical examination and reports are awaited. All the accused were known to her husband. We have set up teams to arrest them,” Mr Garg stated.