Updated List Of Entrants For 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The 2020 males’s Royal Rumble match is about to be an enchanting contest, because it nearly all the time is, as 30 superstars battle it out for the suitable to go to WrestleMania and problem for a world title of their selecting.

We’re within the very early phases of what’s certain to be an intriguing construct in the direction of the Rumble, however we have already got a fairly good concept of some huge names which can be going to be making that stroll on the finish of the month.

Not all of them are in with a sensible shot of profitable the match, however their participation alone is attention-grabbing sufficient – particularly as followers wait to see what kind of surprises are going to pop up.

Erick Rowan, AJ Types, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet have now all formally declared for the Royal Rumble match, with 23 spots left to be crammed up within the coming weeks, and even on the evening itself.

The addition of Brock Lesnar has definitely turned quite a lot of heads as a direct results of the truth that he’s the present WWE Champion. We’ve seen the title being defended within the Rumble match earlier than, however it simply doesn’t actually really feel like that’s one thing Brock would voluntarily do – particularly seeing as he’s going to be coming into at primary.

There are various twists and activates the highway to the Rumble each single 12 months, and we’re fairly assured in saying that 2020 goes to be no completely different.