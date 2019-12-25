Updates: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister To Protest Against Citizenship Law

The brand new citizenship legislation has triggered protests throughout the nation. (File)

New Delhi:

Amid numerous controversies and protests surrounding the brand new Citizenship (Modification) Act, Congress in Madhya Pradesh has determined to carry a rally in Bhopal in opposition to the brand new invoice and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC). Chief Minister Kamal Nath is anticipated to steer the rally which might begin from Rang Mahal sq. and proceed in the direction of Minto Corridor.

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to contradict House Minister Amit Shah on the controversial topic on the core of protests throughout the nation, Mr Shah mentioned there isn’t a dialogue on a nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents proper now. “There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament,” Amit Shah advised information company ANI on Tuesday.

On Sunday, PM Modi had mentioned at a rally in Delhi that there was no discuss of a nationwide rollout of the NRC. On Tuesday, almost one lakh individuals took to the streets in Assam on Tuesday, the All Assam College students’ Union has claimed; in what has been the most important ever rally in opposition to the citizenship legislation.

Citizenship (Modification) Act, which for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.

