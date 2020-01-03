Updates: PM Modi To Address 107th Session Of Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s on a two-day go to to Karnataka, will handle the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru at present. On Thursday, he met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan.

PM Modi launched 5 Younger Scientists Laboratories of Defence Analysis and Improvement Organisation (DRDO). He additionally supplied prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru the place he addressed a gathering after distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.

Listed here are the dwell updates on PM Modi’s handle at Indian Science Congress: