Updates: Yashwant Sinha To Launch March From Mumbai To Delhi

Protests have been ongoing for the reason that final month over the brand new citizenship invoice. (File)

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha will launch a three,000-km march from Mumbai to New Delhi to push for the withdrawal of the Citizenship Modification Act and condemn “state-sponsored violence” throughout the nation. Referred to as the “Gandhi Shanti Yatra”, it’ll cross 5 states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana – earlier than culminating in New Delhi’s Rajghat on January 30, the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

Protests have continued since final month over the brand new citizenship invoice which for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

In the meantime, the JNU College students’ Union will maintain a protest march at this time, amid heavy safety at campus predominant gate. A citizen’s march can also be deliberate at this time at Mandi Home at 12 pm.

