UPPSC answer key: Date of objection on answer key extended, changed medium

UPPSC reply key: Public Service Fee on the reply key for PCS, SCF and RFO preliminary examination The date of taking objection has been prolonged. Together with this, the medium of taking objection has additionally been modified.

Now on the Reply Key 26 Objections might be taken until 6 pm of December. Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra stated that the candidates can ship their objections together with proof to the Fee by publish or it can be made accessible on the Fee's counter.

26 Objections won’t be taken after 6 pm of December. The Fee 15 issued the reply key 17 for the preliminary examination held on December (December) and sought objections from the candidates until 22 December. Was, objections have been requested to be despatched solely by way of e-mail.

20 to 22 A lot of the candidates couldn’t ship their objections to the Fee as a result of web closure that came about from December. 22 was the final date, so some candidates reached the Fee with written objections, then they have been requested to come back on Monday. On Monday, when the candidate arrived with an objection, it was advised resolution could be taken by night. Within the night, the Controller of Examinations issued a discover to alter the date and alter the technique of taking objection.