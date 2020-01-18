UPPSC asked, do not want to give job application

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee Assistant Assistant (AR) Examination 2018 has sought an software from the candidates concerned to withdraw the candidature. The Fee goes to declare the results of recruitment of 2018 for the posts of AR 21 beneath the Uttar Pradesh Centralized Service. Purposes have been sought from candidates concerned in recruitment, who have gotten jobs by getting chosen in AR recruitment 2014 or some other recruitment and AR 2018 Don’t wish to be part of the recruitment. That is being carried out in order that after the number of such candidates, nobody else is entitled to take the cost of their publish.

Such candidates must ship the appliance ID 25 by January 2020 together with the rationale for sending the candidature on the e-mail ID issued by the Fee. . Earlier, the Fee had final 12 months sought functions from the chosen candidates of RO-ARO 2017. 89 Candidates had withdrawn the candidate.

