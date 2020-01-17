UPPSC: Candidates for Computer Operator Examination said – typing test should be done in Mangal font not in Kruti Dev

Pc Operator Grade 'B'

of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee There was a dispute relating to the font within the sort check of the examination. It’s alleged that the Fee has issued a discover to do laptop sort check in Hindi font Kruti Dev – 010 with none prior data, this has upset the candidates, who practiced on this font. not completed.

Contesting college students say that the Fee had not been knowledgeable earlier in regards to the font. This system of laptop sort check was launched on January 19 with out stating the fonts. Whereas ARO 2017 candidates got details about the font. Troubled contestant college students have submitted a memorandum to the Fee looking for to rethink it. They demand that Instances New Roman for English and Mangal font for Hindi be added. Mangal font has been developed by the Authorities of India and the federal government can also be selling it. This font is pre-installed on all working programs. It’s getting used principally in authorities and personal establishments. Within the memorandum despatched to the Fee, objections have additionally been given to conducting a kind check of the pc operator with out issuing reply key.

