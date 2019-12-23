UPPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Check UPPCS Exam 2020 dates here, UPPCS Pre 2019 Result in January

UPPSC Examination Calendar 2019 – 2020: The working order of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee 2020 examinations has been launched. The outcomes of PCS, ACF and RFO Pre 2019 examination shall be launched in January this 12 months. After this 20 foremost examination shall be held on April. This time the UPPCS ACF and RFO Pre Examination Reply was additionally launched quickly. Additionally kind take a look at for ARO in Public Service Fee Evaluation Officer-Assistant Evaluation Officer Recruitment 2017 (RO-ARO) 18 and 19 shall be in Prayagraj on January. Fee's Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra introduced its date on Thursday.

PCS ACF / RFO Preliminary Examination 2020 21 held on June if all of the examinations have been held on time. Will. Test UPPCS 2020 Examination Dates right here:

16 February: Assistant Prosecution Officer Preliminary Examination 2018

23 From February: Assistant Forest Conservator, Regional Forest Officer Chief Examination 2018

20 From April: Mixed State / Senior Subordinate Companies Principal Examination 2019

16 From Could: Assistant Prosecution Officer Principal Examination 2018

21 June: PCS / ACF / RFO Preliminary Examination 2020

16 From August: ACF / RFO Principal Examination 2019

15 From October: PCS Principal Examination 2020

From December three: ACF / RFO Principal Examination 2020