UPPSC recruitment 2020: recruitment for 712 posts including engineer, read detailed information

UPPSC Notification 712 Assistant Engineers : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee (UPPSC) has sought purposes to fill varied 712 posts. These embrace the posts of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Land Conservation Officer / Technical Officer and Assistant Director. These posts shall be stuffed on the premise of direct recruitment. To fill these posts, the Fee will conduct Mixed State Engineering Providers (Common Choice / Particular Choice) Examination 2019. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use 30 is January 2020. All varieties of reservation and age rest shall be given solely to the native candidates of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates from different states will fall within the unreserved class and shall be eligible to use below this class. Different vital data associated to vacancies, and software are as follows:

Particulars of vacancies below Common Choice

Division: Irrigation Division

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 171

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Submit: 73

Qualification (above two posts): BE / B.Tech diploma in civil / mechanical engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

Affiliate Member of Establishment of Engineers (India) from Civil / Mechanical Department.

Particular Options

Division: Small Irrigation Division

Assistant Engineer (Agriculture), Submit: 09

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 04

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Submit: 05

Qualification (above three posts): Bachelor / BE / B.Tech diploma in Agriculture / Civil / Mechanical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Civil / Mechanical Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Division: Rural Engineering Division

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 57

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Civil Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Division: Public Works Division

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 108

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical), Submit: 46

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Electrical / Mechanical Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Division: Market Council

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 31

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical), Submit: 05

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Electrical / Mechanical Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Division: Housing and City Planning

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 26

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical), Submit: 25

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Division: Municipal Improvement Division

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 24

Qualification: BE / BTech diploma or diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Civil Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Assistant Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical), Submit: 06

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma or diploma in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Electrical / Mechanical Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Assistant Engineer (Water) / Water Engineer, Submit: 19

Qualification: BE / B.Tech Diploma or Diploma in Electrical / Mechanical / Civil Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Electrical / Mechanical / Civil Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Division: Medical Division

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Submit: 04

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Division: Panchayati Raj

Engineer, Submit: 01

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Division: Division of Agriculture

U.P. Agricultural Providers Group 'B' (Engineering Department), Submit: 12

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in Agriculture Engineering from acknowledged institute or college.

Division: Irrigation and Water Sources Division

Land Conservation Officer / Technical Officer, Submit: 31

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in civil / agricultural engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Division: Division of Power

Assistant Director (Electrical Security), Submit: 21

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

Affiliate Member of Establishment of Engineers (India) from Electrical Engineering Department.

Division: Division of Labor

Assistant Director (Manufacturing unit), Submit: 13

Qualification: 12th class with Science topics from acknowledged institute.

– BE / B.Tech diploma in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical / Industrial Engineering topic.

Assistant Director (Boiler), Submit: 01

Qualification: Ought to have BE / BTech diploma in Mechanical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Minimal two-year coaching in design development, operation or boiler upkeep with this.

Have working information of Hindi written in Devanagari script.

Particulars of vacancies below particular choice

Division: Municipal Improvement Division

Assistant Engineer (Water) / Water Engineer, Submit: 18

Qualification: BE / B.Tech Diploma or Diploma in Electrical / Mechanical / Civil Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Electrical / Mechanical / Civil Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Division: Market Council

Assistant Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical), Submit: 02

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Affiliate Membership Examination in Part-A and B in Electrical / Mechanical Engineer from Establishment of Engineers (India).

Pay Scale (All posts): 15, 600 to 39, 100 Rupees. Grade Pay 5400 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 40 The yr.

– Age restrict shall be calculated primarily based on 1 July 2019.

– Native residents of Uttar Pradesh will get the good thing about each sort of reservation.

Choice Course of: Eligible candidates shall be chosen by written take a look at / interview.

Utility charge

– 225 Rupees for all candidates of Common class, OBC, EWS and different state.

– SC and ST candidates of Uttar Pradesh 105 must pay Rs.

25 for Divyang Class candidates.

– The charge needs to be paid by on-line mode.

Utility Course of

– Login on the Fee's web site (http://uppsc.up.nic.in). When the homepage opens, click on on the All Notification / Commercial hyperlink within the notification / commercial part on the left.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Right here within the Commercial and Date part titled A-5 / E-1 / 2019, 30 / 12 / 2019 has given.

– View promoting and software button is supplied subsequent to it. First click on on the View Commercial choice and see the detailed commercial launched associated to the vacancies.

– Then learn it rigorously and test your eligibility in response to the posts. Then come to the earlier webpage and click on on the Apply button.

– On the brand new webpage that opens, choose the registration hyperlink subsequent to the utilized put up. Now the web software kind will open in your laptop display.

Full it as per the rules given within the commercial and pay the applying charge primarily based in your class and full the web software course of.

Vital date

Final date for on-line software: 30 January 2020

Final date for submission of software charge: 27 January 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: http://uppsc.up.nic.in