UPPSC: Review officer should re-examine CBCID for paper leak

KBCID's Particular Judicial Justice of the Peace Kshitij Pandey has commissioned the assessment officer run by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee. The ultimate report filed within the examination paper leak has been rejected. He has ordered CBCID to analyze the matter upfront. He has given this order whereas approving the Protest utility of senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur. The results of this examination accomplished within the yr 2016 has not been introduced but.

Whereas arguing the Protest petition within the court docket, Amitabh's lawyer Dr. Nutan Thakur mentioned that the CBCID has deliberated on the matter. There are numerous severe flaws within the investigation. Vivechak has filed a remaining report regardless of receiving proof of the paper being leaked. Subsequently, it ought to be dismissed and ordered for additional deliberation.

This was the case

27 On November, 2016 was the preliminary examination of the Reviewing Officer carried out by the UP Public Service Fee. In its second shift, about one hour earlier than the examination of Hindi began, a candidate acquired the examination kind on his WhatsApp. He gave this info to Amitabh. Amitabh supplied the grievance to Hazratganj police station. However no FIR was filed on this regard. He then communicated this to the highest law enforcement officials. Nonetheless no motion was taken.

On January 2, 2017 FIR was registered in Hazratganj police station on the court docket's order. The court docket gave this order after taking cognizance of Amitabh's utility. 20 On March, 2017, the matter was transferred to CBCID. 21 On September, 2018, CBCID filed a remaining report within the matter. 26 On August, 2019, Amitabh filed a Protest utility difficult it.

