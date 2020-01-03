UPPSC: Why Less Candidates Call in JE Recruitment Interview: High Court

Junior Engineer, Civil, Agriculture and Mechanical of Public Service Fee in Allahabad Excessive Court docket 2674 Have sought solutions from the Fee and the State Authorities on calling candidates lower than thrice within the recruitment interview.

This order has been given by Justice JJ Munir on listening to the plea of ​​Amit Kumar Pandey and others to advocate Seemant Singh. The courtroom sought to know in what circumstances fewer candidates had been known as for interview regardless of the circumstances of the commercial. Advocate Seemant Singh informed the courtroom that the Public Service Fee on 24 December 2013 to recruit Junior Engineer for the posts of Civil, Mechanical and Agriculture. Commercial launched. The commercial mentioned that thrice the candidates will probably be known as in opposition to the whole declared posts within the interview. After the written examination 16, the petitioner was not known as within the interview after the outcomes had been launched on October 2019. The petition mentioned that if the Fee had complied with the situation of calling thrice the candidates within the interview, then the petitioner may even have been summoned. In keeping with the petition, the Fee known as for interviewing 1313 candidates relative to the 490 posts of Junior Engineer Mechanical. Whereas in keeping with the triplets 1380 the candidates ought to have been known as. Equally, relative to 88 posts of Junior Engineer Agriculture 518 candidates had been known as within the interview which is greater than thrice. Aside from this, much less candidates had been additionally known as for interview in Junior Engineer Civil.