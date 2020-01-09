UPSC CDS admit card: UPSC CDS-I exam admit card released

Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) Admission for Candidates of Mixed Protection Service Examination-I Playing cards have been issued. College students who utilized can undergo the official web site of the fee and obtain the admit card. The examination can be held in February.

Earlier than downloading the admit card, learn all the rules from the web site. Go to the login web page of the web site and obtain your admit card by getting into your registration quantity or roll quantity, captcha code, date of beginning.

Test the e-admit card fastidiously and discover out the discrepancies, from the Union Public Service Fee. Arrive on the examination corridor at the very least 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled begin of the examination. Entrance to the examination venue can be closed 10 minutes earlier than the scheduled begin of the examination in every session. In any of your communications with the Union Public Service Fee, point out your identify, Roll Quantity, Registration ID and identify and yr of the examination.

To enter the examination venue, convey this e-Admit Card (printout) together with picture id card (unique), whose quantity is talked about within the e-Admit Card, in every session. Officers within the Military, Air Pressure and Navy can be appointed by way of the examination. The candidates to be chosen can be despatched to the respective academies for coaching.