UPSC DAF 2020: Learn how to fill the UPSC Civil Services Examination DAF form from IAS

UPSC Civil Companies DAF 2020: UPSC Mains Outcome After this, the Fee has launched the DAF (detailed software type). Candidates who’ve handed Mains are required to fill this earlier than the us Civil Companies Interview. 27 January, 2020 This kind is to be stuffed by 6 pm. These DAF of the candidates going to look within the interview after passing the us Mains examination should be stuffed. On this type, the candidate has to say the order of desire in respect of the civil providers to which he’s . The candidate has to add his larger training qualification, his achievements in numerous fields, service expertise, EWS and so on. paperwork together with this kind. No matter desire you’ll fill, the identical desire will likely be thought of for allocation by the federal government upon choice. The desire of the providers won’t change after being talked about.

Your detailed software type (DAF) is crucial function within the ultimate part of UPSC Civil Companies Examination i.e. (Persona Check). Your DAF tells lots about you. It’s crammed with all of the candidates earlier than the interview. It incorporates details about your educational, private background, your likes, dislikes, hobbies and all-round persona. Through the interview, a duplicate of that is additionally held by all of the panelists (who’re taking interviews). Many of the questions within the interview are requested from the data given by you within the DAF.

UPSC DAF Suggestions

IAS Jyoti Kumari stated that Passion and Further Curricular Actions ought to take particular care in DAF. You may be requested questions associated to the identical within the interview.

Bhagalpur district of Bihar, who secured the 53 rank within the 2017 examination of the Union Public Service Fee (UPSC). Jyoti Kumari, daughter of Okay Kahalgaon, stated that no matter you write about Passion, it must be completely appropriate. Don’t write something only for an interview.

275 The digit interview is generally primarily based in your DAF (I). Candidates ought to make sure that they’ve uploaded all of the required paperwork whereas submitting DAF-I.

Within the interview, you ask questions associated to your birthplace, commencement stream, domicile, occupation, pastime, extra-curricular actions, award, achievement. It’s requested what’s the which means of your title, what’s your birthplace well-known for, why wrote service desire, why wrote cadre desire. All these are talked about in your DAF.