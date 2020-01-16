UPSC EPFO ​​Recruitment 2020: 421 Recruitment of Enforcement Officer Accounts Officer for Graduate, Read Detailed Details

UPSC EPFO ​​recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has invited functions to make appointments to the overall 421 posts. Below this, the posts of Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer will probably be crammed. All these posts will probably be crammed within the Workers Provident Fund Group. The probation interval for these posts will probably be two years. There will probably be everlasting recruitment on posts. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 31 is January 2020. For additional data associated to vacancies, eligibility and software course of learn additional:

Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer, Complete Posts: 421 (Unreserved: 2020 )

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: As per Pay Matrix Degree-Eight.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

– The reserved age group will probably be given rest within the most age restrict as per Central Authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of efficiency in recruitment take a look at.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: 421 Recruitment of EPFO ​​Enforcement Officer for Graduate

Utility charge

– 25 Rupees. Price will be paid via Money / Grasp Credit score / Debit Card / Visa at any department of SBI.

SC / ST / Bodily challenged and feminine candidates will probably be exempted from the charge.

See notification right here

To see the notification, go surfing to the united states official web site (www.upsc.gov.in).

– On the correct aspect on the homepage right here you will note the 'What's New' part. Click on on the 'View All' hyperlink in it.

– After this new webpage will open. Right here Commercial No. 51 – 2020 hyperlink is given. Click on on it.

– Now click on on the PDF hyperlink right here below the title 'Paperwork'. After doing so, the detailed commercial associated to the submit will probably be downloaded.

– Learn this commercial nicely and test your eligibility in keeping with the posts.

Utility Course of

– Login on the web site (www.upsconline.nic.in). Then click on on the hyperlink of On-line Recruitment Utility (ORA) for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO) / Accounts Officer (AO) in Worker Provident Fund Group, Ministry of Labor and Employment on the brand new webpage.

After this, on the brand new webpage, you will note the identify of the submit below the emptiness quantity 20015101411.

– Click on Right here Half-1 (Registration. Click on on the hyperlink subsequent to the submit. On doing so, the registration webpage will open. Enter all the knowledge requested right here fastidiously and fill the captcha code on the finish and click on on the Save and Proceed button. .

After this, full the registration course of in keeping with the given tips after which login with the userID and password acquired and open the applying type.

– Now fill the web software type as per the directions and add the scanned copy of photograph, signature and different sought certificates as per the prescribed dimension.

– Earlier than submitting the crammed software type, as soon as once more test all the knowledge entered in it.

Submit it after being absolutely glad and eventually take a printout of the web submission software type and preserve it protected with you.

Particular dates

Final date for on-line software: 31 January 2020

Final date for downloading the printout of the applying type: 01 February 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: www.upsc.gov.in

www.upsconline.nic.in