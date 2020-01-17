UPSC has released the result of Indian Forest Service Main Examination, the passed candidates will be able to download the Admit Card from this date.

Union Public Service Fee (UPSC): Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) on its official web site However the Indian Forest Service (Predominant) Examination has launched the outcomes of the Indian Forest Service (Predominant) Examination. Earlier this week UPSC had declared the results of Civil Service Predominant, whose examination 20 to 29 September 2019.

Candidates who’ve certified in the primary examination should seem for the Persona Take a look at. As per the official notification, the handed candidates can be required to offer authentic certificates and different paperwork like TA kinds, and so forth. in assist of their claims associated to age, instructional qualification, group, EWS, Benchmark Incapacity (PwBD).

This persona take a look at (interview) can be performed in February 2020. On the identical time, the placement fee of the take a look at, Dhaulpur Home, Shahjahan Highway, Delhi 69 has been stored. The candidates who’ve given the persona take a look at will have the ability to obtain their admit card from the official web site upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in 24 from January onwards.