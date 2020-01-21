EDUCATION News

UPSC IFS 2019: DAF filled till 28 January, this is interview schedule

January 21, 2020
1 Min Read

UPSC has launched DAF II for the candidates who’ve handed the IFS (Indian Forest Companies) Most important Examination. Varieties have been issued. Additionally, schedule of interview has additionally been launched. Candidates can fill their DAF on-line by going to upsc.gov.in. 28 DAF needs to be stuffed by 6 pm on January.

Interviews will run from 10 February to 14 February.

A very powerful function within the interview (character check) is your detailed software kind (DAF). Your DAF tells so much about you. It’s crammed with all of the candidates earlier than the interview. It incorporates details about your educational, private background, your likes, dislikes, hobbies and all-round character. Throughout the interview, a replica of that is additionally held by all of the panelists (who’re taking interviews). A lot of the questions within the interview are requested from the data given by you within the DAF.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment