UPSC interview: Successful candidates in UPSC can prepare for Jamia RCA interview, apply at www.jmi.ac.in

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Teaching Academy (RCA) UPSC Civil Service Fundamental Examination 2019 (UPSC Civil Providers Mains 2019) has invited purposes from profitable candidates. Girls of minority, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and all communities can apply for the Parsanelli check teaching program.

Tell us that Residential Teaching Academy (RCA prepares for UPSC Civil Service Examination. Chosen candidates will get free hostel, library and different educational services by September 2020. The hostel has restricted seats. And seats shall be out there on first come first served.

On this week's Orientation Program, particular lecture cum query reply classes shall be carried out on agriculture, setting, authorized issues, IR and social points. The mock interview panel to be held right here will encompass senior civil servants and teachers. The orientation session of Jamia RCA will start on February three 2020. For particulars and software type from candidates, you may see all the knowledge on www.jmi.ac.in.