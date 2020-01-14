UPSC: JNU students thrive in IES exam

Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) had college students there as soon as within the midst of months of impasse. Then have proved themselves. Beneath which the scholars are burning within the Indian Financial Service (IES) examination. As per the data 32 out of the profitable candidates 18 candidates belong to JNU. These embody each present and former college students.

Anshuman alumni who secured first rank: Anshuman Kamila, who secured the primary rank, has been an alumnus of JNU, whereas Yashaswini Saraswat, who secured eighth rank, 18 Archana Kumari, who secured the rank, Chhaya Singh is a scholar of JNU. Yashaswini Saraswat has met the Vice Chancellor on Monday after the examination outcomes had been launched.

Will work on eradicating unemployment: Archana

Indian Financial Service (IES) has been profitable in getting the 18 rank within the examination. Archana Kumari says that JNU's educational surroundings has been very useful for her success. Nobody in his household is in civil companies. He considered going to it solely whereas learning at JNU. Now when profitable, she want to work to take away unemployment from authorities insurance policies. Archana, a resident of Parria village in Nawada district of Bihar, states that her father is the headmaster of the center college.