UPSC mains Indian Forest Service Examination 2019 result declared; Check here

Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) on Friday launched the outcomes of Indian Forest Providers (Essential) Examination, 2019 on its web site. The exams had been held from 1st December to eighth December 2019. The candidates with the below talked about Roll Numbers have certified for Persona Check for choice to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 (Group ‘A’).

The candidates can be required to supply authentic certificates in assist of their claims pertaining:

Age

instructional , neighborhood,

EWS, Individual with Benchmark Incapacity (PwBD)

Different paperwork reminiscent of TA Type, and so on. on the time of their Persona Check.

The codecs of SC/ST/OBC and PwBD certificates and TA Type, and so on. might be downloaded from the web site of the Fee.

Candidates looking for reservation/leisure advantages

For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen should additionally produce authentic certificates dated sooner than the time limit of the appliance for Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 via Civil Providers (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 i.e. 19.03.2019.

For EWS should produce authentic Revenue & Asset certificates of issuing date sooner than 01.08.2019.

Persona Checks (Interviews) of those candidates

Prone to begin within the month of February 2020.

Persona Checks can be held within the Workplace of the Union Public Service Fee at Dholpur Home, Shahjahan Street, New Delhi-110069.

The e-Summon Letter of Persona Check of candidates being known as for Interview could also be downloaded from the Fee’s Web site from 24 Jan 2020.

Candidates not capable of obtain e-Summon Letter for Persona Check

Ought to instantly contact the workplace of the Fee via a letter

Cellphone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or

Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by

E mail on ([email protected]).

No paper Summon Letters can be issued for the Persona Check/Interview by the Fee. No request for a change within the date and time of the Persona Check intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

All of the candidates, who certified for Persona Check/Interview are required to decide in/decide out for publically making obtainable their scores below the Public Disclosure Scheme.

Candidates are suggested to undergo DoP&T letter No. 39020/1/2016-Estt(B) dated 21.06.2016, 19.07.2017 and Fee’s Be aware on public disclosure ORTAL, OF SCORES OF CANDIDATES NOT RECOMMENDED BY THE COMMISSION AGAINST THE RESULT OF AN EXAMINATION.

Candidates ought to observe that solely after submitting their possibility for decide in/decide out, they may be capable to obtain their e-Summon letter.

With regard to the Detailed Software Type-II (DAF-II), the owing provisions have been made within the Indian Forest Service (Essential) Examination-2019 Guidelines:

A candidate who qualifies for Persona Check /Interview on the premise of Results of Indian Forest Service (Essential) Examination, 2019, can be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre via DAF-II. DAF-II can be made obtainable on the Fee’s web site from 21 /01/2020 to 28 /01/2020 (06:00 P.M)

The preferences as soon as opted and submitted can’t be modified or modified at a later stage. Subsequently, the candidates are suggested to train due diligence whereas filling up the preferences for Zones in addition to Cadres thereunder.

No change in preferences for Zones as soon as indicated by a candidate can be permitted. If a candidate fails to submit the DAF-II by final date/time, it is going to be thought-about that the candidate has no choice to make for Zones & Cadres and no request shall be entertained on this regard

No request for any kind of change/modification of knowledge already equipped in DAF-II can be entertained by the Fee. Nonetheless, wherever needed the candidates are suggested to inform adjustments of their tackle/contact particulars solely, if any, to the Fee instantly via letter, e mail ([email protected]) or Fax at numbers indicated above inside 7 days of publishing this Press Be aware.