UPSC Mains results 2019: UPSC Civil Service Mains result declared

UPSC Civil Providers Mains outcomes 2019: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has declared the Civil Providers Important Examination Outcomes (UPSC Important Consequence 2019). The outcomes 14 had been introduced on January. UPSC Civil Providers Important Examination was carried out between 20 September to 29 September. Candidates who’ve handed the Mains examination will probably be referred to as for interview rounds. Interview 275 will probably be of Marks. Vacancies have been eliminated on 896 posts in official notifications. Candidates will now be interviewed – Abstract letter 27 from January, 2020 Fee web site www.upsc.gov.in and could be downloaded from www.upsconline.in.

Within the Civil Providers Mains Examination 11, 845 candidates had been shortlisted. . Within the Civil Providers Mains Examination 11, 845 candidates are shortlisted. Yearly UPSC Civil Providers Examination is carried out in three phases – Preliminary, Important Examination and Interview. By this, choice is made for different companies together with Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Overseas Service (IFS).

UPSC Civil Providers Mains outcomes 2019: Please test

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on on the us Mains outcome hyperlink.

Step three: Clicking on the hyperlink will carry the names of candidates chosen for the interview and their roll numbers.