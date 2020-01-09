UPSC Mains results 2019: waiting for UPSC mains result to end soon

EDUCATION News

January 9, 2020
UPSC Civil Companies Mains outcomes 2019: Union Public The Service Fee (UPSC) goes to declare the Civil Companies Principal End result 2019 very quickly. It’s being instructed that UPSC Civil Companies Principal Examination End result will be launched this week. The us Civil Companies Principal Examination was performed between 20 September to 29 September. Candidates who’ve handed the Mains examination will likely be known as for interview rounds. Interview 275 will likely be of Marks. Vacancies have been eliminated in 896 posts in official notifications.

Within the Civil Service Mains Examination 11, 845 candidates had been shortlisted. 11, 845 candidates are shortlisted in Civil Companies Mains Examination.

Yearly UPSC Civil Companies Examination is performed in three phases – Preliminary, Principal Examination and Interview. By this, choice is made for different providers together with Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Overseas Service (IFS).

UPSC Civil Companies Mains outcomes 2019: Will be capable to examine

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on on the us Mains outcome hyperlink.

Step three: Clicking on the hyperlink will convey the names of candidates chosen for the interview and their roll numbers.

