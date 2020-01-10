UPSC NDA 2020: pass 10 for UPSC NDA, read 10 special things including eligibility, selection, examination

UPSC NDA I Examination 2020 Apply On-line : If you wish to be part of the military and serve the nation, then you’ve gotten a golden alternative. Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) invited purposes for 'Nationwide Protection Academy and Nationwide Naval Academy Examination (1) – 2020'. By means of this examination, a complete of 418 officers might be chosen for all of the three armies. They are going to be made lieutenants by coaching within the Nationwide Protection Academy and Naval Academy. Solely single male candidates can apply. and eligible candidates have to use on-line. The applying course of has began. The final date of software 28 is January 2020.

1. Particulars of vacancies and (as per academy)

Nationwide Protection Academy, Whole Posts: 370

Particulars of vacancies and in keeping with military

– Military, Put up: 208

Qualification: Will need to have handed 12th class from a acknowledged college / board of schooling.

– Navy, Put up: 42

– Air Drive, Put up: 120

Eligibility (For Navy and Air Drive): Physics and Arithmetic should have handed class X examination or equal qualification.

2. Naval Academy, Put up: 48

Qualification: Physics and Arithmetic with the topic 12 handed the examination of th or handed the equal examination.

three. Most age (for each academies)

– Delivery of candidate 02 July 2001 Earlier than and 01 July 2004 should not be later than.

four. Such candidates who’re at the moment at school XII are additionally eligible to use for these posts. Such candidates should current the certificates of passing on the time of SSB interview.

5- If you’re unable to current the passing certificates on the time of interview, then they are going to be given yet another likelihood. Self attested photocopy of passing certificates to such candidates by 24 December 2020 Ship to the deal with given below- 'Directorate Normal of Recruitment, Military Headquarters, West Block-Kak, RK Puram, New Delhi – 110066' and Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI & R Part , Room Quantity 204, C Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi – 110001

Failure to take action will result in the candidature being rejected.

6. Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates might be chosen from the written examination carried out by the Union Public Service Fee and the Intelligence and Character Take a look at of the Service Choice Board (SSB).

– Solely these candidates who cross the written examination will get an opportunity to seem within the SSB take a look at.

7- Utility charge

– 100 Rupees. This charge could be paid on-line at any department of SBI by way of money or internet banking / debit / bank card.

– SC / ST candidates won’t should pay any charge.

eight. See notifications right here

– First login to the web site (www.upsc.gov.in). Then click on on the 'View All' hyperlink on the web site homepage titled 'What's New'.

– On the subsequent webpage to open, click on on the hyperlink 'Examination Notification: Nationwide Protection Academy and Naval Academy Examination (1) 2020' beneath the heading 'What's New'.

After this, click on on the 'PDF' hyperlink to see the commercial of the appointment on the subsequent webpage.

– By doing this the commercial associated to the put up will open. Learn it rigorously learn the mandatory tips and examine your eligibility.

9. Utility Course of

– Candidates have to use on-line. For this, login the united states web site (https://upsconline.nic.in). Click on on the hyperlink ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC given on the homepage.

– Now software hyperlink will seem for associated put up. The web software kind is crammed in two elements. 'Half-1' and 'Half-2'. On the subsequent webpage, click on 'Click on right here for Half-1' for 'Half-1 registration'.

– After studying the web directions on the subsequent webpage, click on on the 'Sure' button. Now within the kind that opens, the candidate will enter the data sought and click on on the 'Proceed' button. Registration ID might be obtained on completion of registration.

Now go to the 'Click on right here for Half-2' hyperlink of 'Half-2 registration'. Right here, enter the registration ID and date of start and click on on the 'Submit' button.

– Throughout 'Half-2 registration', the candidate has to agree the 'declaration' by paying the appliance charge, particulars of fee within the kind, number of the examination middle, importing the picture and signature.

– Add your passport measurement and scan copy of signature from the hyperlink offered in the course of the on-line software. and signature file must be in JPG format.

– Each recordsdata 40 mustn’t exceed KB. Picture file measurement shouldn’t be lower than three KB and signature file measurement shouldn’t be lower than 1 KB. Lastly, after the data entered within the kind is right, click on on the 'I agree' button. After this, there might be no modification within the kind.

10. Vital Dates

– Final date for on-line software: 28 January 2020 (6 PM until)

– Will be capable of withdraw the appliance: 04 to 2020 February 2020 (until 6 PM)

– Written take a look at might be carried out on: 19 April 2020

