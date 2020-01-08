UPSC NDA Notification 2020: UPSC NDA Notification released, pass 12th

UPSC NDA Notification 2020: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) Nationwide Protection Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NA) 2020 (NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY & NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (I), 2020) Has been notified. The final date for on-line utility 28 is January, 2020. You can also make profession in Military, Air Power and Navy by means of UPSC NDA NA examination. UPSC conducts NDA examination twice a yr in varied cities of the nation. That is an NDA I notification. UPSC NDA N written examination 19 will probably be held on April, 2020. candidates can apply on-line by visiting upsconline.nic.in.

Age Vary

Solely single males can apply for UPSC NDA NA recruitment 2020. He mustn’t have been born earlier than July 2, 2001 and after July 1 2004.

Academic

For Military- 12 V Cross

from any self-discipline For Air Power and Naval Wing – With Physics and Maths 12 V Cross

choice

Candidates will probably be chosen on the premise of written examination and interview.

There will probably be detrimental marking within the written examination. Goal questions will probably be requested. The candidates will use black pan within the OMR sheet.

SSB interview

Candidates who move the written examination will probably be known as for SSB interview. It is going to be held between July 2020 to September 2020.

After passing the written examination, candidates ought to control these web sites for additional schedules. –

www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in

