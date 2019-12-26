UPSC Recruitment 2019: Recruitment for many posts including Assistant Keeper, Extension Officer

Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has taken a complete 26 has invited functions to make appointments to the posts. These embrace many posts together with Extension Officer, Anthropologist, Assistant Keeper, Senior Scientific Officer, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor. All these posts shall be crammed in varied departments. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 02 is January 2020. For additional info associated to vacancies, eligibility and utility course of learn additional:

Extension Officer, Put up: 01

Qualification: Diploma in Agriculture Engineering / Bachelor's Diploma in Agriculture topic from a acknowledged institute or college with MBA / Agricultural / Agricultural Extension / Rural Administration / Agricultural Enterprise Administration / Vegetable Science / Horticulture / Agro Forestry topic.

– Should have minimal one yr expertise within the related subject.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Degree – 10 shall be given as per.

Age Restrict: Most 35 years.

Anthropologist, Put up: 02

Qualification: Grasp's diploma in Anthropology topic from a acknowledged institute or college.

– With this, candidates ought to have no less than three years of expertise within the related subject.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Degree – 10 shall be given as per.

Age Restrict: Most 35 years.

Assistant Keeper, Put up: 02

Qualification: Diploma in Musicology with Grasp's diploma in Anthropology topic from a acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Degree – 07 shall be given as per.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Senior Scientific Officer, Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 03)

) Qualification: Grasp's diploma in Physics / Utilized Physics / Chemistry / Polymer Chemistry / Electronics from a acknowledged institute or college. or

– BE / B.Tech diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Pc Science / IT / Metallurgical / Mechanical / Aeronautical / Chemical Engineering.

– Candidates with above qualification ought to have minimal 5 years expertise within the related subject.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Degree – 11 shall be given as per.

Age Restrict: Most 40 years.

Assistant Director, Put up: 05 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in science topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

Three yr diploma ought to be obtained in any self-discipline of Engineering / Know-how department.

– Have executed the course of part officer and teacher. Even have minimal three years expertise within the related subject.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Degree – 07 shall be given as per.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Assistant Professor (Cardiology), Put up 02 (Unreserved)

Assistant Professor (Urology), Put up 02 (Unreserved)

Qualification (above two posts): Should have obtained DM / DNB or equal diploma with MBBS diploma from acknowledged institute or college.

– Minimal three years expertise within the related subject with it.

Pay Scale: 37, 400 to 67 ),000 Rupees. Grade Pay – 8600 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 50 years.

Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medication), Put up: 01

Senior Lecturer (Basic Surgical procedure), Put up: 01

Senior Lecturer (Orthopedics), Put up: 01 (Unreserved)

Senior Lecturer (Physiology), Put up: 01 (Unreserved)

Senior Lecturer cum Epidemiologist (Group Medication), Put up: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification (above 5 posts) : MSc / MD / MS / DM / PhD diploma in related specialization with MBBS diploma from acknowledged college or institute. OR Put up Graduate Diploma.

As well as, a minimal of three years of labor expertise ought to be obtained within the related subject.

Pay Scale: 37, 400 to 67 ),000 Rupees. Grade Pay 8600 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 50 years.

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Degree – 07 shall be given as per.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

– The reserved age group shall be given rest within the most age restrict as per Central Authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates shall be chosen on the premise of efficiency within the interview.

– Shortlisted candidates shall be invited from the appliance types acquired for this.

Software payment

– 25 Rupees. Payment will be paid via Money / Grasp Credit score / Debit Card / Visa at any department of SBI.

SC / ST / Bodily challenged and feminine candidates shall be exempted from the payment.

See notification right here

To see the notification, go browsing to the us official web site (www.upsc.gov.in).

– On the precise facet on the homepage right here you will note the 'What's New' part. Click on on the 'View All' hyperlink in it.

– After this new webpage will open. Right here Commercial No. 17 – 2019 hyperlink is given. Click on on it.

– Now click on on the PDF hyperlink right here beneath the title 'Paperwork'. After doing so, the detailed commercial associated to the submit shall be downloaded.

– Learn this commercial effectively and examine your eligibility in response to the posts.

Software Course of

– Login on the web site (www.upsconline.nic.in). Then click on on the hyperlink ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS on the brand new webpage.

– After this, on the brand new webpage, you : 17 / 2019 submit smart utility hyperlink will seem.

– Click on on Apply Now choice subsequent to the submit chosen in response to your qualification. A brand new web page will open as you achieve this.

– Learn the rules given on this web page fastidiously after which click on on the following choice on the backside.

– On clicking, one other webpage associated to the rules will open. After studying this, you need to click on on the following choice.

Equally, after studying the rules on the third webpage, click on on the declaration field and press the Proceed button.

– Now candidates should first register themselves. A brand new registration hyperlink has been given for this. Click on on it.

– On doing this the registration web page will open. Enter all the knowledge sought in it. After getting into the captcha code given beneath, you need to click on on Save and Proceed choice.

After this, full the registration course of in response to the given pointers after which login with the userID and password acquired and open the appliance type.

– Now fill the net utility type as per the directions and add the scanned copy of picture, signature and different sought certificates as per the prescribed dimension.

– Earlier than submitting the crammed utility type, as soon as once more examine all the knowledge entered in it.

Submit it after being absolutely happy and at last take a printout of the net submission utility type and hold it secure with you.

Particular dates

Final date for on-line utility: 02 January 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: www.upsc.gov.in

www.upsconline.nic.in